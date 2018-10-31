Aaron Swisher Hopes to Replace Congressman Mike Simpson

Aaron Swisher is a Democrat who hopes to unseat Republican Mike Simpson.

The Republican has served Southern and Eastern Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives for two decades.

Swisher joined us this morning on Newsradio 1310 KLIX. He’s an economist. He believes in border security. He also supports single payer healthcare and believes it can be made to decrease healthcare costs.

You can hear his explanation by listening to the You Tube video .