About 200 Steelhead Die at Northern Idaho Dam

AHSAHKA, Idaho (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho say about 200 federally protected adult steelhead have died in the North Fork of the Clearwater River, apparently after sustaining injuries at a Dworshak Dam turbine.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in a news release Thursday says the dead steelhead were found just below the dam during the past week. Agency spokesman Bruce Henrickson says initial investigations indicate the installation of new equipment at one of the dam's turbines might have allowed the fish to swim up a tube and into the turbine.