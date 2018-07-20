About 7,000 Apply for Wyoming 22 Grizzly Hunting Tags

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has received about 7,000 applications for the state's first grizzly bear hunting season in 44 years. Agency spokesman Renny MacKay says the number of applications received by this past Monday's deadline means that the odds of drawing one of the 22 tags available are low. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports opponents of the grizzly hunt were among those submitting applications, though their true numbers will never be known with certainty. A civil disobedience campaign was organized whereby opponents of grizzly bear hunting were encouraged to apply for licenses without any intent of actually hunting the bears. Campaign organizer Lisa Robertson says at least 1,000 and maybe 2,000 people participated. Wyoming plans to complete its grizzly hunting draw by Aug. 2.