Abracadabra’s Bistro In Twin Falls Looks Closer To Opening

Abracadabra's Breakfast and Bistro is coming to Twin Falls and they are looking closer and closer to opening each day!

They are originally out of Idaho Falls and expanding to the old Pizza Hut on Blue Lakes in Twin Falls. They are posting pictures of their remodel:



Plus they have announced they are hiring for all positions! They are hoping to be open by sometime in October according to their Facebook Page. How excited are you for trying this place out?