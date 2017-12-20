Accident Involving Train and Car at Curry Crossing

UPDATE: CURRY CROSSING, Idaho (KLIX) A crash between a train and car blocked traffic on Highway 30 for a little more than an hour at Curry Crossing Wednesday after noon. According to Idaho State Police, 82-year-old Russell Weaver, of Hollister, failed to yield to the rail crossing lights and bell as a train was approaching the crossing. The front end of the car hit the locomotive pulling 10 rail cars. Weaver and his passenger, 79-year-old Ardith Weaver, were wearing their seat belts. The train blocked the highway for an hour and fifteen minutes.

EARLIER STORY: Police and emergency crews are on the scene of an accident involving a train and a car at Curry Crossing.

One person has been sent to the hospital. Highway 30 is blocked and traffic is being diverted. More information will be posted as details become available.

