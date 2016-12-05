According To The Weather Channel, This Is Idaho’s Snowiest City

The Weather Channel had some time on its hands apparently (the Weather Channel has hands?) and calculated 30 years of snowfall records to determine the snowiest city in each state. They found one city in Idaho, in particular, that has really been dumped on - in a snow way.

Over the past 30 years, Island Park, Idaho has received over 211 inches of snow. That's a lot of snowmen. If you've driven to Yellowstone through the western entrance, you're probably familiar with Island Park. It's almost Montana.

If you think 211 inches of snow is bad, you should check out Crater Lake, Oregon. They've endured over 453 inches of snow since 1985. Yikes.

While they were doing all of their snow research, The Weather Channel also shared data on how much snow each state has received over the past 3 decades. Idaho ranks as one of the snowiest with our state collectively getting between 5,000 and 10,000 inches of snow. Anybody got a snowblower?