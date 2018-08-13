Action May be Coming to Curb Idaho Wolf Attacks

Don’t ever tell a rancher it’s great to have wolves back in Idaho.

Some are suggesting it’s time to start culling the packs.

A writer at Free Range Report details an increase in attacks on cattle. More attacks could well mean a growing wolf population.

There isn’t a consensus. As a regular reader of a publication called High Country News (which is a more liberal-leaning magazine) I can share there are many people who insist we need to learn to co-exist while property losses mount.

This isn’t a wild guess: I believe under the Trump Presidency you’ll see the farmers and ranchers opinions get a greater hearing than those views of the environmentalists.