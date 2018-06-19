Actor Who Played Superman Is Officially A Southeast Idaho Cop

Ronald Martinez, Getty Images

A television actor who portrayed Superman for several seasons in the nineties has been sworn in by the St. Anthony Police Department.

Dean Cain, who played the "man of steel" from 1993 to 1997 on the ABC series "Louis & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," became a reserve officer today in the city of St. Anthony, located 190 miles northeast of Twin Falls. The television show lasted four season and produced over 80 episodes before its cancellation.

Getty Images

Cain is working with the department as part of an anti-bullying initiative created by fellow actor Eric Estrada in 2016, according to rexburgstandardjournal.com. The story was shared on the department's Facebook page on Saturday.