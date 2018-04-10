Ada County Investigating Possible Suicide of Idaho Inmate

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) The Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the apparent suicide of an inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution south of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Corrections, the inmate was found unconscious in his cell Saturday evening. Staff attempted life saving measures and called emergency crews. The inmate was taken to a Boise hospital for treatment and was later pronounced dead this morning. The investigation is being conducted by the Ada County Sheriff at the request of IDOC

Note: IDOC has identified the inmate, but News Radio 1310 generally does not publish the names of suicide victims.