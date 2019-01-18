Ada County Man Arrested for Alleged Sex Crimes

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – A 77-year-old Ada County man has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Stanley S. Sanders was charged and booked into the Ada County Jail, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

The Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested the Kuna man on Thursday, after executing a search warrant at a residence and investigating electronic devices that were obtained at the time, according to a news release by Wasden’s office on Friday.

The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office assisted.