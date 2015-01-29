BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have essentially killed a bill that would create protections for gay and lesbian people, once again blocking attempts by gay rights supporters to amend the state's anti-discrimination law.

The House State Affairs Committee —made up of the Legislature's most conservative lawmakers— voted 13-4 to hold the bill in committee. Democrats voted in favor of the bill.

The proposal would have included the words "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" in the state's Human Rights Act. The law already bans discrimination based on race, sex, color, religion and national origin in situations like housing or employment.