Add the Words & Legal Marijuana on Idaho’s Horizon

In just the last week there have been numerous stories about Idaho being the next legislative target. These appear to be coming from big dispensaries and growers in neighboring states drooling over the possibility of a new legalized market. Most news media will endorse a stoned population. The same media ginning up claims people are losing homes and jobs in Idaho because of hatred against their alternative lifestyles. Any evidence I’ve ever been presented with suggests it’s more perception than reality. The Chairman of the Twin Falls County Republican Party joined us on Top Story and spoke about the two issues and the Trans Pacific Partnership. You can listen to our conversation with Steve Millington.