Adopt a Horse: Mustang Mania Returns to Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX) – Mustangs will be all the rage this weekend during a challenge course for the horses in Nampa.

The Mustang Mania Trainer Incentive Program (TIP) Challenge will be held July 7-8 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd, Nampa. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. both days.

The Challenge is an in-hand competition featuring both youth and adult trainers who have worked with a wild mustang for 90 days and will now show off their progress in a series of classes, including Conditioning and Handling, In-Hand Trail and Freestyle.

The TIP Challenge is part of the Mustang Heritage Foundation’s Trainer Incentive Program, and aims to increase the adoption of BLM-housed American mustangs and burros through innovative training competitions and awareness programs.