Adult Cat Adoptions Just $9 At Twin Falls Animal Shelter
If you are looking to adopt a cat - right now is the best time to get to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Adult cat adoptions are just $9 and they come spayed or neutered, up to date on their shots, de-wormed, and ready go!
The Twin Falls Animal Shelter does a really good job at updating their Facebook page with new information and pictures on the adoptable cats and dogs. So, check there frequently and find your new best friend.
Some Of The Dogs Up For Adoption