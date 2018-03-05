Adult, Juvenile Hospitalized after Two Vehicle Crash Near Filer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash near Filer on Sunday afternoon. Michael Murphy, 55, of Filer, was headed east in a Ford pickup truck pulling a utility trailer when the juvenile, driving a Chevrolet SUV, ran into the back of Murphy as he was pulling into his property off of Pole Line Road between 2250 E and 2100 E, a little after 4:30, according to Idaho State Police. Murphy, who had been wearing a seat belt, had to be taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Center, while the juvenile, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital. The roadway was blocked for about two hours.