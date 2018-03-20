Adult Mario Kart Event at Twin Falls Library!

The Twin Falls Public Library is hosting an adult Mario Kart game night!

The event is free and open to the public and it is Tuesday, March 27th at 6:30 p.m.

Any adult gamers can now get together and not have to feel bad about throwing the red shell and destroying an eight year old for the fifth time! You don't have to feel bad for making your opponent cry!

They are also having a Wii U Smash Bros tournament for teens on March 24th starting at 10 a.m. but you can't be over 18 to play.