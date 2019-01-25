Adult Only Mystery Night At Twin Falls Public Library

An adult only event is happening at the Twin Falls Public Library and it is something you might be interested in. This 18 plus event is about two hours of trivia and mystery.

I have never done one of these events, but I am thinking I may just have to. The library described it as a combination of The Amazing Race and Clue. So we may not know who did it or with what but it is probably safe to say it happened in the Library. (See what I did there).

There is supposed to be a lot of trivia and the game lasts about two hours. It is advertised as 18 and over but they will allow older teenagers with the accompaniment of an adult. There is also limited space so if you want to do the event you have to register.

It happens on Friday February 8th starting at 6 p.m. If you want to go to the event, you have to register by contacting the desk at 208-733-2964 ext. 200 by February 6th.