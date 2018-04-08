Adult Painting Class To Be Held By Twin Falls Art Studio
An art studio in Twin Falls is conducting a class geared toward adults wanting to learn to paint.
Hands On, at 147 Shoshone Street North, is inviting adults to sign up for a painting class scheduled for Friday, April 13. The Adult Canvas event is from 6 PM - 7 PM, and those interested can bring something to drink while they paint, according to the studio's calendar page. Brushes will not be supplied by the studio, so those who wish to attend should bring their own supplies as well.
The class will be taught by a Hands On artist, and pre-registering is recommended.