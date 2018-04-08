Adult Painting Class To Be Held By Twin Falls Art Studio

An art studio in Twin Falls is conducting a class geared toward adults wanting to learn to paint.

Hands On , at 147 Shoshone Street North, is inviting adults to sign up for a painting class scheduled for Friday, April 13. The Adult Canvas event is from 6 PM - 7 PM, and those interested can bring something to drink while they paint, according to the studio's calendar page . Brushes will not be supplied by the studio, so those who wish to attend should bring their own supplies as well.

The class will be taught by a Hands On artist, and pre-registering is recommended.