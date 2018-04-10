Advocacy Group Puts Idaho River on Endangered List

Idaho’s South Fork of the Salmon River has been listed as one of the country’s most endangered rivers, according to a national rivers advocacy group.

According to American Rivers , which publishes a list of endangered rivers every year, the South Fork of the Salmon is named No. 5 in the most threatened rivers list.

The group says the river is “threatened by mining that could have lasting consequences for clean water and the Wild and Scenic mainstem Salmon River.”

Other rivers named on the list include Big Sunflower River, Mississippi; Rivers of Bristol Bay, Alaska; Boundary Waters, Minnesota; Lower Rio Grande, Texas; Mississippi River Gorge, Minnesota; and Colville River, Alaska.

“Healthy rivers are essential to public health, our economy, and the well-being of our nation,” Jo-Ellen Darcy, former Assistant Secretary of the Army (Civil Works) and American Rivers board member, said in a prepated statement. “We must insist that those tasked with managing our water resources have the best interests of the public in mind.”

The South Fork Salmon River is an 86-mile tributary of the Salmon River in central Idaho.

This is the 33rd year that the advocacy group has published the America’s Most Endangered Rivers report. According to the group, rivers named are chosen for the list based on the magnitude of the threat; the significance of the river to people and nature; and a critical decision-point in the coming year.