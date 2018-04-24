Aerospace Academy for Teens Planned for June
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Idaho teens ages 13 to 18 will have the chance to explore aerospace careers at an academy this summer.
The annual Aerospace Career Exploration Academy will be held between June 13-15 at locations in Oregon and Idaho, according to information from the Idaho Transportation Department, including an academy in Twin Falls.
Participants will be able to engage in activities related to science, technology, engineering and math. Field trips may be offered to nearby facilities such as air traffic control towers, flight schools and aerospace businesses, college aviation programs, military aviation bases, and more. Other activities may include seminars on aerospace careers, as well as experiences with hands-on labs, drones, and in some cases, even a flight in a small airplane.
Enrollment is limited, as is scholarship assistance that may be available for qualifying teenagers.
Visit this webpage for more information or to download an application form. Applications are due by May 1.