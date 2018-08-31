AG says Idaho Man Sentenced for Grand Theft, Insurance Fraud

BLACKFOOT, Idaho – An Idaho man was sentenced Wednesday to two counts of grand theft and two counts of insurance fraud, according to Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.

Bradley C. Sims, 43, of Blackfoot was sentenced by Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett after a jury found him guilty during a trial in June. According to a news release by Wasden’s office,

In July 2013, Sims reported to Progressive that two 2012 Polaris snowmobiles were stolen from his home. Since the snowmobiles were insured by the company and not recovered, Progressive paid out $20,048 on the claims. In January 2015, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office found Sims in possession of the snowmobiles. Witnesses later testified that Sims possessed two Polaris snowmobiles during the time the machines were reported as stolen.

His sentencing includes unified sentences of five years, with one fixed and four indeterminate for insurance fraud; and unified sentences of seven years with one fixed and six indeterminate for grand theft. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Sims also must pay restitution to Progressive Insurance in the amount of $34,603, according to the news release, and $6,497 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance.