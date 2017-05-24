Age Progression Photo Released of Missing Eastern Idaho Toddler

LEADORE, Idaho (KLIX) Photos of what a missing Idaho toddler might look like as an older child have been released to the public.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited children posted a picture of DeOrr Kunz Jr. who went missing in 2015 while one a camping trip with his family near Leadore, Idaho. At the the time authorities in the area could not find a trace of the boy who would be four years old now. Investigators say they will return to the area this summer where the family had been camping in hopes of uncovering clues.

Both parents and other relatives had been with Kunz Jr. at the time of his disappearance, however no charges have been filed. The hotline for missing children is 800-843-5678, the Lemhi County Sheriff's number is 208-756-8980