Air Force Grounded As Boise State Broncos Earn Sixth Win

The Boise State Broncos' offense had another big night Saturday as the team left Colorado Springs with their sixth win of the year.

Once again, senior quarterback Brett Rypien put on a clinic, with five touchdown passes against the Air Force Falcons defense. Rypien has thrown for over 300 yards in five of the team's eight games so far. The Broncos improved to 6-2 with the win, and look poised to make a run at the Mountain West Conference title.

The Broncos (6-2) are currently second in the conference behind Utah State (7-1). Boise State plays BYU this Saturday at Albertson's Stadium. The game can be heard on 98.3FM, "The Snake," beginning at 8:15 PM (MT).