Air Quality Alert Extended for Twin Falls County, Voluntary Burn Ban
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The air quality alert and caution for Twin Falls County has been extended by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality. The "orange" alert places restrictions on wood burning within the county. It also warns of potential health risks to vulnerable people, namely seniors, young children, and those with heart and lung conditions. According to Idaho DEQ there is not a serious health threat to the general public. See specifics from Idaho DEQ below: