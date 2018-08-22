Air Quality In Magic Valley Equivalent To Smoking 7 Cigarettes

There is a new app that was released that calculates the air quality in the area, and the equivalent to how many cigarettes you would be smoking just by being outside. Be aware though, it uses some colorful language.

It is no surprise that air quality is pretty terrible right now thanks to wild fires. According to the app S***! I Smoke , Twin Falls air quality is the equivalent of smoking 7.2 cigarettes today. That is almost a half of a pack of cigarettes!

S***! I Smoke app

That is a lot of cigarettes! To put it in perspective, areas like Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Boise are significantly less. Las Vegas and Los Angeles aren't even close if you add them together.