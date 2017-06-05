Al Gore Says Good Christians Support Climate Accord (Opinion)
Near misses and failed predictions are the stories of Al Gore’s life.
The former Vice President made his first appearance on Fox News Channel in almost 20 years to promote his climate change agenda. Liberals are now working to convince the public it’s a Christian duty to support the Paris Climate Accord.
This is taking place while at the same time liberals look to put Christian florists, bakers and t-shirt shops out of business. I shared my thoughts on Gore’s appearance during a segment on Top Story.