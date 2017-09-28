Albertsons Acquires Meal Kit Company

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Grocery retailer giant Albertsons Companies says it has acquired the meal kit service, Plated.

According to the company, the move “advances a shared strategy to reinvent the way consumers discover, purchase, and experience food.”

Albertsons Chairman and CEO Bob Miller said in a prepared statement:

Getty Images

“Today’s consumer is looking for a variety of personalized shopping alternatives, and this transaction is the latest example of Albertsons Cos. meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop. ... We are excited to offer our customers more online options and fresh, quality ingredients along with distinctive recipes at their doorstep or through traditional shopping trips.”

Alberstons Co. has about 35 million customers a week. The meal kits will be available at many store locations, across digital channels, and through a variety of distribution options.

“Joining Albertsons Companies presents an amazing opportunity to accelerate our positive impact on the future of food in America by making fresh, delicious food more widely available,” said Josh Hix, co-founder and CEO of Plated.