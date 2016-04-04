Albertson Family Donates $3.5 Million for Boise River Park

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation has pledged $3.5 million to develop a whitewater recreational area in west Boise.

KBOI-TV reports that the grant should help finish the second phase of the Boise River Park, which will include three new play waves, a slalom course, improved river access, river hazard removal, flood-way improvements and other features.