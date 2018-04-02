Alcohol, No Seat Belt, 36-Year-Old Idaho Falls Woman Killed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Authorities say an Idaho Falls woman was killed during the weekend in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 15. Idaho State Police say 36-year-old Brittany Stanger was thrown from the GMC Yukon she was driving on the interstate north of Idaho Falls early Saturday morning. ISP says the woman went off the left shoulder, into the median, then swerved back on to the road before rolling. Stanger did not have her seat belt on and was the only person in the SUV/. Also, police say alcohol was involved. Part of the interstate was blocked for more than two hours.