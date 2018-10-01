Alcohol Related Crash Near American Falls Sends Two to Hospital

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) State Police say alcohol was a factor in a crash that sent two young people to the hospital early Sunday morning near American Falls. At a little before 5 a.m. Brayan Garnica, age 18, of American Falls, was driving a Dodge Neon on Borah Road when he went off the shoulder and rolled. Idaho State Police say Garnica's passenger, 19-year-old Fernando Flores, had to be flown by air ambulance to the Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, while he was taken to the Power County Hospital in American Falls by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked the road for more than two hours.