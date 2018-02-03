ALERT: Jerry Kramer Named to Hall of Fame

Jerry Kramer is on his way to Canton.

He played on 5 championship teams in one 7 year stretch with the Packers

The former Green Bay Packer and Idaho Vandal star was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame today. More shortly…

***********************

UPDATE:

Kramer has been eligible for the Hall for more than 4 decades. Vince Lombardi once called Kramer the best offensive lineman in the history of football. He played on 5 championship teams in one 7 year stretch with the Packers. The guard was voted the best at his position for the first half-century of the NFL’s existence.

Kramer’s selection corrects what many believe is a great personal slight and one of the greatest oversights in NFL history. He is credited with throwing what many believe is the most famous block in the history of the game. It allowed Bart Starr to score the winning touchdown in the “Ice Bowl” versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Kramer’s family moved to Idaho when he was a small boy. He played for the Vandals before being drafted by a woeful Packers club. Then Lombardi arrived and a dynasty began with Kramer and “Fuzzy” Thurston leading the Power Sweep, the main offensive play in the team’s arsenal.