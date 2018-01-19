Alert: Scam Callers Tell Idahoans They’re from A.G.’s Office

BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Attorney General’s Office says scammers have been calling people claiming they are with the state office.

The incident happened in northern Idaho, but the office is warning Idaho residents across the state to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s office.

According to his office:

The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division was alerted by a Latah County resident that she was contacted via telephone on Wednesday, Jan. 17, by a man purporting to be from Publishers Clearing House. When the woman questioned the caller’s legitimacy, the caller said he would have the Idaho Attorney General contact her to verify the call. Soon after, the woman received a call from a man claiming to be “Mr. Wasden,” who told her the first call was from Publishers Clearing House.

Wasden’s office does not notify winners of sweepstakes, lotteries, drawings or any other contests, he said.

“While I’d love to be the bearer of good news, I want to make sure all Idahoans know that my office has no connection whatsoever with Publishers Clearing House,” Wasden said in a prepared statement. “Anyone receiving a call like this should just hang up because it’s a scam.”