Alien Spacecraft in Twin Falls?

Picture by Bill Colley.

I stopped to make an ATM deposit at my credit union and ended up in a time warp.  How many of you have done a double take at seeing this?

Can any of you give me a definite answer on what the sleigh is all about?

I posted pictures to Facebook and asked people to tell me about the contraption.

As I don’t watch children’s movies and TV I guess I missed the reference.  This morning I called the bank in hopes of getting an answer.  I guess the folks at Pioneer Federal don’t like questions.  A recording walks me through a series of options and then says I can speak with a live human being.  Then a recorded voice thanks me for my call and disconnects.  This happened multiple times.

Can any of you give me a definite answer on what the sleigh is all about?

Filed Under: banking, bill colley, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, Twin Falls
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Entertainment, Idaho News, Magic Valley News, News, Top Story, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top