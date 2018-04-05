Alien Spacecraft in Twin Falls?

I stopped to make an ATM deposit at my credit union and ended up in a time warp. How many of you have done a double take at seeing this?

Can any of you give me a definite answer on what the sleigh is all about?

I posted pictures to Facebook and asked people to tell me about the contraption.

As I don’t watch children’s movies and TV I guess I missed the reference. This morning I called the bank in hopes of getting an answer. I guess the folks at Pioneer Federal don’t like questions. A recording walks me through a series of options and then says I can speak with a live human being. Then a recorded voice thanks me for my call and disconnects. This happened multiple times.

Can any of you give me a definite answer on what the sleigh is all about?