All About 2018 Buhl Sagebrush Days

When it comes to 4th of July celebrations, Buhl has one of the best. Here's a rundown the 2018 Buhl Sagebrush Days celebration.

This annual 4th of July tradition kicks off with an all you can eat trout feed on July 3rd, and the celebration will continue on July 4th with the annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, Buhl Key Club Fun Run, a parade, food & craft vendors in Eastman Park, anvil firing and fireworks at dusk.

Tuesday, July 3rd

Trout Festival Downtown - 4pm

Event starts at 4pm live music by Copperhead starts at 7pm. Trout dinner will be served featuring Clear Springs Trout and all the trimmings starting at 4pm at the West End Senior Center. $8 for all you can eat. There will be local vendors as well as a beer and wine garden.

Wednesday, July 4th

Buhl Key Club Fun Run at 8am

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast (7a-10a at West End Senior Center) *Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 (5 and under free)

Parade at 10:30am

Vendors in Park open following after parade (11am)

Live Music at 12pm

Free Swimming at Buhl City Pool

Fire Hose Competition at McClusky Park

Anvil Firing at dusk on the north side of Popplewell Elementary

Fireworks, just after the anvil firing.

Rodeo at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds

Starts at 7pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12 and children 4 and under are free.

Thursday, July 5th

Rodeo at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds

Starts at 7pm. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for kids 5-12 and children 4 and under are free.

Sunday, July 8th

Magic Valley Antique Tractor Puller Sagebrush Days Tractor Pull at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds. Event starts at 5pm and admission is free.

Buhl Sagebrush Days Parade Route