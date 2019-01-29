Amazing Photos Take You Back To Early 1900 Twin Falls Main Street

You have to see these photos. They take you back to what is guessed at 1909 before Main Street in Twin Falls was paved.

Archival Photos via Steve Woodall/Facebook

Looking back Downtown was pretty bumping. There are a ton of people walking around town. It is a good assumption that it is probably summer time. Obviously there is no snow or anything on the ground. According to the person who posted these photos online, Main Street in Twin Falls wasn't paved until 1910.

It is crazy to look back at how Twin Falls has changed and yet stayed the same. The old brick buildings are absolutely beautiful and seeing the women walking around in their large hats and dresses. It is definitely a sight to be seen.

Have you ever come across old photos of Twin Falls from your past relatives? Have you noticed how things have changed in just the last ten years ? Looking back at these photos makes you wonder what kind of life they lived back then, and how they would feel about Twin Falls today.