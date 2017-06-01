Amazing Pics of Northern Lights Captured Over Craters of the Moon (WATCH)

In case you missed it, there was quite a show in the sky a few nights ago. Thanks to an incoming solar storm, the northern lights were visible in many parts of Idaho. One photographer captured some amazing pics over Craters of the Moon.

Erik Von Schuessler took his Canon DSLR camera to Craters of the Moon last Saturday night. The timing was perfect as the northern lights were visible in Idaho more so than any other time in the past couple years.

The northern lights (aka "aurora") are created when solar winds interact with the magnetosphere.

Erik's pictures show a brilliant mixture of purples, yellows and greens. Nice.