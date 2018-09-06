UPDATE: Shortly after this story was posted, Idaho State Police canceled the AMBER Alert after the child was found safe and his mother, Theresa, was arrested.

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX) An AMBER Alert has been activated this morning after a child was abducted in northern Idaho last night. According to Idaho State Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office began looking for 11-year-old Ryan Daniel Shanholtzer after his mother, 51-year-old Theresa Shanholtzer, did not return him to his guardians. If you have any information on where the child is call 911 or 208-446-1300.

Ryan, who is autistic, was last seen at a Walmart in Hayden and is in danger, according to the sheriff's office. Another suspect is also believed to be with the child, 26-year-old Thomas K Marquardt, driving a 2001 Chevrolet Lumina with license plate number Idaho 7BL8482. Ryan, who is being cared for by the state, was released to his mother for a visitation when she failed to return the boy.

Idaho State Police