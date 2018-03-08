America is Bathing in Oil

Consider this quote:

“The growth of U.S. shale hydrocarbons is the most energy that has been added to world supply in such a short time in all of history, for any kind of energy.”

It’s from an essay at Forbes.com. Your country is awash in oil and natural gas. Exports help the balance of payments. The supply also gives us energy security.

The liberals plan to take it all away. Apparently, they still desire a country where 9-tenths of us freeze or starve and the survivors forage for food. It’s plainly asinine but when it comes to trading lives for votes and political power they’ve done it before (think the blaming of a film for the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi).