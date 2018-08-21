‘American Idol’ Plans Auditions in Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – Do you have what it takes to be one of America’s next music stars?

If so, you may want to mark your calendar for Sept. 2. That’s when open auditions for the hit TV show “American Idol” will be held in Boise, according to a media advisory on Tuesday.

Auditions are scheduled to take place at the Boise Center, 850 W. Front St. To register for the auditions, click here . You may also submit online auditions .

Boise is among a number of other U.S. cities to host auditions this summer.