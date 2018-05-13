America’s Favorite Mexican Restaurant Is Taco Bell?
Wait a momento. We just had our own study last week that is very different than this national study.
The Harris Poll study says that Taco Bell beat out Chipotle, Qdoba, Del Taco, and really, every other national chain in the united States. We had a few Facebook posts last week asking you guys your favorite and I didn't see Taco Bell even come up.
To many, Taco Bell is maybe good food but a stretch to call it a Mexican Restaurant. So, to name it the best in the nation is a bit hard to swallow. If you also have an issue with the results of this study, check out our local poll and let us know in the comments.