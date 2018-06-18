America’s Most Wanted: Southwest Idaho Triple Murder Suspect Fled

Teton County Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old man has managed to elude authorities in Utah, Idaho and Wyoming for close to one year following the discovery of three murdered women at his Boise home.

Gerard Michael Bullinger has landed on America's Most Wanted after attempts to locate him by multiple law enforcement agencies have turned up nothing. Bullinger is considered armed and dangerous, according to the suspect's most wanted page.

He is wanted for questioning in the June 2017 shooting deaths of his wife, girlfriend and her teenage daughter, according to an update by IdahoLostnMissing. He was last seen July 20 on surveillance video, just weeks after the bodies were found in his shed. He is suspected to have fled to Wyoming, according to reports.