An American Future Without Guns is a Land Without Liberty
Do you believe the country can survive massive debt and loss of fundamental rights?
This morning while speaking with a friend at work I started explaining the cultural and political changes we’re seeing in the United States are moving at warp speed. I spent the next couple of hours thinking how a great many threads are now being woven together and how it could spell disaster, especially for young Americans.
Then I came out of a commercial break and launched into an impromptu explanation of one plausible scenario. Since we’re pressed for time and can’t always read in-depth I saved the segment as a video. You can listen while multi-tasking. Please let me know what you think at bill.colley@townsquaremedia.com. The video is below: