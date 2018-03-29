An American Future Without Guns is a Land Without Liberty

Do you believe the country can survive massive debt and loss of fundamental rights?

a great many threads are now being woven together and how it could spell disaster, especially for young Americans

This morning while speaking with a friend at work I started explaining the cultural and political changes we’re seeing in the United States are moving at warp speed. I spent the next couple of hours thinking how a great many threads are now being woven together and how it could spell disaster, especially for young Americans.