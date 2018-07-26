An Idaho City is Labeled Poor & Statistics Can Lie

One story I saw over the last 24 hours praised an Idaho city as a great place to find a job. A second story in the same time period Suggested it was a terribly impoverished place to live.

If you measure near a college campus you’ll get low income results, even though many of the students living in the area clearly aren’t impoverished

Which one is closer to the truth?

The Idaho State Journal explains the poverty designation came from a business website. These figures are often compiled by simply looking at income in various neighborhoods.

If you measure near a college campus you’ll get low income results, even though many of the students living in the area clearly aren’t impoverished. The poverty designations are often shared by college towns but give rise to the old adage about lies, damn lies and statistics.