An Idaho Sheriff Has Harsh Words for DMV & ITD

The Sheriff of Kootenai County claims Idaho Transportation Department got what they paid for.

ITD has had issues launching a new computer system and for drivers who need to renew licenses they've been faced with closings and glitches. The department is replacing an ancient mainframe computer and the new system has had hiccups.

Sheriff Ben Wolfinger's office issued a news release highly critical of the new system. His office points out the cost to state taxpayers and even in his own county for the hassle involved with delays will be at least in the tens of thousands of dollars. The release suggests ITD cut corners.

This wouldn't usually be a concern among Sheriffs because 48 states have independent motor vehicle departments, however. Idaho is one of the two where the local Sheriff is placed in charge of the process.