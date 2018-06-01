An Imposter Near the British Crown is an American (and Not Who You May Think)

Not everyone who claims to be British can be believed.

He’s part historian, a walking encyclopedia of British history and in high demand as an analyst by news media.

A couple of weeks ago during the royal wedding there was a face with a clipped English accent all over television. Thomas J. Mace-Archer-Mills, Esq. is a publisher of a magazine about the royal family.

He’s not British. Or not by birth. He grew up in a small town in Upstate New York and his ancestry is Italian. The Wall Street Journal reports he has been an anglophile since he was a boy.

While some in media initially believed they had been fooled, most agree his knowledge of his subject matter is extraordinary.