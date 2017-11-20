An Old Veteran Reacts to Bowe Bergdahl & Mutinies
Think the U.S. military is in crisis? Last week, plans were proposed and then scrapped to recruit troops suffering mental illness.
Perhaps the real issue is the lunatics have taken over the asylum
Perhaps the real issue is the lunatics have taken over the asylum. As you can see by a couple of breaking stories, this could start to be a serious threat to combat readiness.
We were joined on Top Story by Lt. Colonel Steve Hyle. He retired from the Air Force after a 20-year-career and is astounded by what he’s hearing and seeing. Changing the culture of the Pentagon would appear to be a long term battle. You can hear the Colonel’s thoughts below: