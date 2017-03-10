An Update From Twin Falls County

Two-thirds of the Twin Falls County Commission changed seats as we entered 2017.

there may be a major announcement by summer of a county firearms range

Jack Johnson and Don Hall joined Terry Kramer on the Board as Commissioners. The three have taken meetings on the road and are planning to open the doors this spring for an after-hours gathering at County West. There may be a major announcement by summer of a county firearms range.

Commissioner Johnson joined us this morning on Top Story. You can hear our conversation below.