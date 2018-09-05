Anglers Beware: Temporary Bag Limit in Place for Steelhead

Idaho anglers in search of steelhead should be aware that there’s a temporary reduced bag limit in place that started Monday, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game . The bag limit will expire on Oct. 14.

The new limit applies to the Clearwater River from the mouth to Memorial Bridge, North Fork of the Clearwater River, Snake River, Salmon River and Little Salmon River.

Fish and Game says the “steelhead run is returning at about half the preseason forecast, which the bag limit was initially based on.”

Because of the low returns, fisheries managers need to ensure there are enough steelhead returning to replenish hatcheries with eggs, and also protect wild steelhead, which are not open to harvest.

Managers will continue monitoring steelhead returns, the department says, noting that the fish runs have been down for several years.