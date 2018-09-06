Annual Car Show Back At Cactus Petes This Weekend

This weekend Cactus Petes is having their yearly car show and there are a few extras they have planned out.

Saturday September 7th and 8th at the Horseshu lawn the 4th annual Timmy B's Deuces Wild Jackpot Car Show Extravaganza will be going on. There are a few ways you can participate and enjoy.



If you have a car that you want to show off, show up and pay a fee the day of. On Friday, they are having a new event, the Double Deuces Drag and burnout contest. Saturday they are having things like a "down and dirty drag race" where they race in neutral on a downhill road.

And to match the theme of all the 60's hot rods, there will be live music by Herman's Hermits .

For a full list of events you can click here .

Fun family event for the weekend while the weather stays beautiful.