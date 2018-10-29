Annual CSI Turkey Trot 5K: Find A Turkey And Keep It!

Registration is now open for the yearly Turkey Trot at the College of Southern Idaho. The best part, if you find a frozen turkey and carry it to the finish line, it's yours!

It is a family friendly 5K run. Participants can dress up in costume. There will be 3 frozen turkeys along the race rout and you get to keep it if you find it. The race is November 22 and registration starts at 8 A.M.

It is $20 per person or $60 for families for 4. Each registered runner gets a fleece blanket and a potential turkey! Sounds like a win. If you can carry a heavy frozen turkey in the cold for 3 miles, you definitely deserve to keep it.

For full information about the event click here .

To register click here .